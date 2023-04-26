XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $63.62 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $63.62 million and approximately $700,945.69 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0048641 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $813,312.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

