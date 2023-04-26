yearn.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $268.60 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $8,147.27 or 0.28900522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $268.60 million and $38.41 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,968 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

