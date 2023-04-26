Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

YUM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.17. The company had a trading volume of 646,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

