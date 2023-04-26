Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $22,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yum China by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China Stock Down 0.0 %

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 594,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

