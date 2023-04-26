Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,209,000 after buying an additional 174,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,583,000 after buying an additional 24,628 shares during the period.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.