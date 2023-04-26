Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 60.6% in April

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Zenvia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zenvia by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zenvia by 79.0% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,677,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 740,677 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zenvia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.36.

Zenvia Stock Up 3.1 %

About Zenvia

NASDAQ:ZENV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,621. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

