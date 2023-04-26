Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Zinc Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZIN traded up GBX 4.39 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.89 ($1.12). 2,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,401. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.92. The company has a market cap of £19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -642.07 and a beta of 0.28. Zinc Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.49 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

