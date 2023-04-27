1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 101,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 559,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FLWS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $592.97 million, a PE ratio of 183.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.88 million for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.