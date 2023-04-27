10,955 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,988,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.