124,847 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

