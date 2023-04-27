1,476 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average of $150.01.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

