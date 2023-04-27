1irstGold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,846.02 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $2,846.02 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for approximately $65.54 or 0.00220119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

