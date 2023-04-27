2,114 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
VOE stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.45. The stock had a trading volume of 157,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,614. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
