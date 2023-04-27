233 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

