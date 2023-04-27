2,481 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,481 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.11. The company had a trading volume of 797,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,018. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

