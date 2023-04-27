24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Trading 12.7% Higher

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 27,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 25,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Trading Up 12.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

