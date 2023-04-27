255 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

