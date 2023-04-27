26,846 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

