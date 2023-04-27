2,826 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,108,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 108,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.