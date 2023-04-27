2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $6.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

2U Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. Equities analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

