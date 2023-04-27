3,274 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Dover makes up approximately 1.0% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.08. 349,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,754. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

