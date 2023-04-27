37,963 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Bought by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,477 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 194,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,575. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.37.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

