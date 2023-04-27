3,938 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Life Storage accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,247. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

