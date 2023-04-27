3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.

3M Stock Up 2.3 %

3M stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.33. 2,390,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,336. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

