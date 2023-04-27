3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,111. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $246,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

