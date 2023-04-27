4,088 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.69. 180,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

