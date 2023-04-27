4,550 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $143.52 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.