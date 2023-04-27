4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 219,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 375,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $662.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,995 shares of company stock worth $595,854. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,212 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

