5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 1,713.0% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.5 days.
5N Plus Price Performance
Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.04 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About 5N Plus
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5N Plus (FPLSF)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.