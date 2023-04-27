5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 1,713.0% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.5 days.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.04 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

