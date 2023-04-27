73,727 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 267,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,022. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.