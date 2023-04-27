9,364 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,876,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

