99,248 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,921 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

