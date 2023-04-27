A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68-3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.56. 2,832,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,274. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

