AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Shares Down 0.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.95.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

