Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 531,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $21.80.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aaron’s by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.