ABB (NYSE:ABB) Announces Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.28%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.
ABB stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB (ABB)
