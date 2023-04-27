ABB (NYSE:ABB) Announces Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.28%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

ABB stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in ABB by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ABB by 91.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABB by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

