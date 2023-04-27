Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 78,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,489,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,731,917,350,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.75 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.