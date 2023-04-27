AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.50 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

