Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in April

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 314,715 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

