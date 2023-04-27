Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in April

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (JEQ)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.