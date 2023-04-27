Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.
Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
