Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 540,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 561,089 shares.The stock last traded at $72.47 and had previously closed at $74.11.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

