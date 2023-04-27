Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ACRV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 1,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
