Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 1,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

