Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.08. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1,582 shares.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.0977 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.