AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 1.0 %

ACM traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 696,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,274. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.