Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 398,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.29 and a 12 month high of C$16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.86.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.9247312 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

