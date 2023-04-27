Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.85 and traded as high as C$14.04. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$13.97, with a volume of 264,514 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

The company has a market cap of C$769.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.86.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.9247312 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

