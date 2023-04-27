AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 1,004,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOJF remained flat at $9.58 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. AEON Financial Service has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.