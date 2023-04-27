Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 131.2% from the March 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AAGFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 369,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,816. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

