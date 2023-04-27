AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.59 and traded as high as C$7.77. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 52,503 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a market cap of C$494.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

