Agilis Partners LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Agilis Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Agilis Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,878 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

